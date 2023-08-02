Kalos Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,096,524,000 after buying an additional 1,282,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after buying an additional 503,466 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,507,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 132,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 112,794 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

