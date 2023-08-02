Kalos Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 941.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,517 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:RTL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,760. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $935.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.00%.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

