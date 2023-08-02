Kalos Management Inc. Has $349,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $296,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RYE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.58. 28,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $82.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

