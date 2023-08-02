Kalos Management Inc. Invests $34,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $5.15 on Wednesday, hitting $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,368,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,636,701. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

