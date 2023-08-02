Kalos Management Inc. Makes New $93,000 Investment in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 146,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 76,224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 15,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,746.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,780 shares of company stock valued at $274,478. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CION traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 37,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $596.78 million, a P/E ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.35. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $11.36.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 715.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CION has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CION

CION Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.