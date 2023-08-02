Kalos Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,545,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,757 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,739,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,055,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,580,000 after buying an additional 337,565 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 726,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,721. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HR. Barclays lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

