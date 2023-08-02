Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.22 million. Kennametal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.75-$2.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.92.

NYSE:KMT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after buying an additional 3,328,786 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 133,553 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

