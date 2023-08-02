Kerry Group plc Plans Dividend of €0.35 (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.35 ($0.38) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KYGA traded up GBX 2.06 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 92.76 ($1.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.97. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 83 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.75 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.