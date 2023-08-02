KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Patrick Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 97,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,600 shares of company stock worth $5,908,859 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

