Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Kforce has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Kforce had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,349,000 after buying an additional 120,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,477,000 after buying an additional 83,525 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $126,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 289,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

