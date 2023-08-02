Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.07 million. Kforce also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.60 to $0.68 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Kforce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kforce

Kforce Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.18. 85,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. Kforce has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Kforce had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,349,000 after acquiring an additional 120,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,477,000 after acquiring an additional 83,525 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter worth $126,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 97.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 289,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.