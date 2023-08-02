Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 66.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.57. 55,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,334. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

