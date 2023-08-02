Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRG. Barclays upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. 2,299,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,111. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.