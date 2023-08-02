Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0977 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Klabin Price Performance

KLBAY remained flat at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $929.92 million during the quarter. Klabin had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 22.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Klabin will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

Featured Stories

