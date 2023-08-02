Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) CAO Cary M. Flanagan Sells 2,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.6 %

KNX stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,434. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

