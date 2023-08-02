KOK (KOK) Price Down 14.2% This Week

KOK (KOK) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. KOK has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $91,139.52 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017417 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,164.23 or 1.00067819 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00888738 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $148,669.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

