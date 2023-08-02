KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. KORU Medical Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. On average, analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

KORU Medical Systems stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,829. KORU Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

About KORU Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Creative Planning bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

