Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.83-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kraft Heinz also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.83-2.91 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. 3,051,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

