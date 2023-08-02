Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.83-2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,169,000 after acquiring an additional 161,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

