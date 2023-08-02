KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Trading Down 0.9%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.88. 2,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $14.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEMQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 122.5% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

