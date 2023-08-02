Lake Street Capital Boosts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $350.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $395.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,781. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.94 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.62 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total transaction of $483,767.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $3,745,987. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after buying an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 836,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

