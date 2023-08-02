Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 74.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after purchasing an additional 773,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after buying an additional 751,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 95,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.