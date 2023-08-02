Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $30.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $685.88. 1,486,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,656. The company’s 50 day moving average is $632.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

