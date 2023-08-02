Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.2 %
LAMR opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.50.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
