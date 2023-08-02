Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 244 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,790,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,932 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 670.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,451,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $102.74. The company has a market cap of $769.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.12.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

