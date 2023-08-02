Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 54,776 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 280.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,286 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,776 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,335,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,570 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 171,818 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 56,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SWN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

About Southwestern Energy

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

