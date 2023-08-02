Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 1,169 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

