Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after acquiring an additional 988,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

