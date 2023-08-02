Larson Financial Group LLC Has $182,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 443.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

