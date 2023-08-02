Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

