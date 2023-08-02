Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 889 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $412.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $429.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.