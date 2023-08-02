Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,139,000 after buying an additional 40,726 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,875,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $442.25 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.26.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

