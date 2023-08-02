Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $143.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

