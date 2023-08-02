Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 226 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

