Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45–$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75–$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. 280,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,420. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

