Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LDOS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 35.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 26.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 110,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.