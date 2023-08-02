Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $124.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $107.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s current price.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

LDOS stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.55. The stock had a trading volume of 935,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,783. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

