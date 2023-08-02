Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 6.5%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.17. 375,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,431,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,012 shares of company stock worth $136,739. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 73.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

