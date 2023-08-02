Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.83

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 425860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRS shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,815,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 13.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 452,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,263 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

