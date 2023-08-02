Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires 255 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.04. 379,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,218. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average is $126.83. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

