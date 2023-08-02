Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys 1,897 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 32.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 66,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CSFB upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $92.50 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 205,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,799. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -115.53 and a beta of 1.12.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

