Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Agilis Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 93,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 130,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACWV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,482 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.12.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

