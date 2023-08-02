Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowery Thomas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 94,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,525. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.39.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
