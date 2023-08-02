Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowery Thomas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 94,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,525. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.