Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases 299 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.42. The company had a trading volume of 442,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,343. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.82 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.20.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

