Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases Shares of 2,045 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $1,165,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.70. 286,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,192. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

