Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 961 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,758. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

META stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,828,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,100,330. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.00. The company has a market capitalization of $827.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

