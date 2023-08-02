Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Up 7.8%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 2,899,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,836,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on LILM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lilium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 29.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 126.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 250.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 328,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
