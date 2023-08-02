Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry Sells 8,962 Shares

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.73. 232,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,175. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.01 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. CL King started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

