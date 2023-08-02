Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Linde by 183.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,194 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $450,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Argus upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.00.

Linde stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.62. The stock had a trading volume of 129,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,973. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

