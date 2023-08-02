LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 5,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 12,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

LiqTech International Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

